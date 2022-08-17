Japan trade gap widens as imports surge, capex solid for now

Japan's imports jumped to a record amount in July, boosted by global fuel inflation and a weak yen, outweighing exports and deepening the trade deficit, in a sign of a further worsening in the terms of trade for the export-oriented economy.

The trade data came on the heels of Reuters Tankan, which showed improvement in Japan's business sentiment in August, while a key gauge of corporate capital spending rebounded in June from the previous month's decline.

While the mixed batch of data provides some evidence of resilience, policymakers are likely to maintain calls for more stimulus as the world's third-largest economy struggles to shake off the hit from the pandemic and as the global outlook dims.

"Exports are likely to slow down ahead due to global tightening of monetary policy, which could sap corporate appetite for investment," said Takeshi Minami, chief economist at Norinchukin Research Institute.