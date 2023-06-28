    বাংলা

    Study shows 130 countries exploring central bank digital currencies

    India and Brazil plan to launch digital currencies next year

    Marc JonesReuters
    Published : 28 June 2023, 05:57 PM
    Updated : 28 June 2023, 05:57 PM

    A total of 130 countries representing 98% of the global economy are now exploring digital versions of their currencies, with almost half in advanced development, pilot or launch stages, a closely-followed study shows.

    The research by the US-based Atlantic Council think tank published on Wednesday said significant progress over the past six months meant that all G20 countries with the exception of Argentina were now in one of those advanced phases.

    Eleven countries, including a number in the Caribbean, and Nigeria, have already launched central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) as they are known, while pilot testing in China now reaches 260 million people and covers 200 scenarios from e-commerce to government stimulus payments.

    Two other big emerging economies, India and Brazil, also plan to launch digital currencies next year. The European Central Bank is on track to begin its digital euro pilot ahead of a possible launch in 2028, while over 20 other countries will also take significant steps towards pilots this year.

    In the United States, though, progress on a digital dollar is only "moving forward" for a wholesale (bank-to-bank) version, the Atlantic Council's research said, whereas work on a retail version for use by the wider population has "stalled".

    US President Joe Biden ordered government officials to assess the risks and benefits of creating a digital dollar in March 2022.

    The heavyweight status of the dollar in the financial system means any US move has potentially enormous global consequences, but the Federal Reserve said back in January that Congress, rather than it, should decide whether a digital version is launched.

    The global push for CBDCs comes as physical cash use falls and authorities look to fend off the threat to their money-printing powers from bitcoin and 'Big Tech' firms.

    Sanctions imposed on the likes of Russia and Venezuela in recent years have been another driver, including even for long-time US allies like Europe, which wants to ensure it has an alternative to the Visa, Mastercard and Swift payment networks.

    "Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the G7 sanctions response, wholesale CBDC developments have doubled," the Atlantic Council said, adding that there were now 12 multi-country "cross-border" projects being worked on.

    It said that Sweden remained one of Europe's most advanced with its CBDC pilot, while the Bank of England is pressing on with work on a possible digital pound that could be in use by the second half of this decade.

    Australia, Thailand, South Korea, and Russia all intend to continue pilot testing this year too.

    Despite the growing interest in CBDCs, however, some countries that have launched them - such as Nigeria - have seen a disappointing take-up, while Senegal and Ecuador have both cancelled development work.

    RELATED STORIES
    A demonstrator burns the Koran outside Stockholm's central mosque in Stockholm, Sweden Jun 28, 2023.
    Protesters burn Quran at Stockholm mosque on Eid
    The mosque representatives were disappointed by the police's decision to grant permission for the protest on the Muslim holiday of Eid-ul-Azha
    The logo of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is pictured on a reception desk at the head office in Karachi, Pakistan Jul 16, 2019.
    Pakistan raises main interest rate by 100 bps to 22%
    Analysts say the decision is in line with the demands of the International Monetary Fund to secure a stalled tranche of $1.1 billion from the current bailout package
    People attend a mass rally denouncing the US in Pyongyang, North Korea, Jun 25, 2023 in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
    N Korea holds rallies denouncing US, warns of nuclear war
    About 120,000 working people and students took part in the rallies held across the capital Pyongyang
    BMA stands beside doctors arrested over pregnant woman’s death in a Dhaka hospital
    Death of pregnant woman: BMA sides with arrested doctors
    The female obstetricians were arrested last Thursday for their alleged mishandling of the baby's delivery leading to its death

    Opinion

    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Global distillate stocks low despite industrial slowdown
    John Kemp
    US allies wary of a disruptive second Trump presidency
    Peter Apps