Indonesia's defences start crumbling against relentless dollar

Indonesia's currency is tumbling and foreign money in its bond markets is heading for the exits, stoking fears that Southeast Asia's largest economy is finally starting to crack after months of remarkable resilience against global headwinds.

Despite its history of merciless market drubbings during times of global economic stress, Indonesia was a surprising outperformer until August, buoyed in large part by its exports of gas, palm oil, and other prized commodities.

Its stock market is Asia's best performer this year and the rupiah fell just 3% in the six months to end-August against a forceful US dollar, while South Korea's won and the Thai baht both dropped more than 10%.

But September brought a turn for the worse as the rupiah slid 2.5%, its largest monthly fall this year and more in line with its Asian peers, leading analysts and investors to raise alarm bells over old, familiar risks: dwindling currency reserves, rising debt obligations and foreign capital flight.

"It's a catch-up, or catch-down, kind of effect," said Galvin Chia, an emerging markets strategist at NatWest Markets. He blamed the currency's stumble on volatile external factors including the dollar's relentless climb.

But this time around, market experts say, will be different, as Indonesia's relatively solid economy and monetary policy will help it to resist the sort of battering it endured in crises past.

"You still have reasonable carry, you still have a central bank, now at least, more proactive, and has a lot of credibility, and you still have the tailwinds from the commodities," said Ihab Salib, senior portfolio manager and head of international fixed income group at Federated Hermes.