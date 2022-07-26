July 26 2022

    বাংলা

    Pakistan raises power prices amid energy crisis despite rampant inflation

    The decision comes despite the country grappling with its highest inflation in over a decade

    ReutersSyed Raza Hassan
    Published : 26 July 2022, 1:17 PM
    Updated : 26 July 2022, 1:17 PM

    Pakistan on Tuesday raised electricity prices to match rising generation costs amid a global energy crisis and a heatwave, even as the country grapples with its highest inflation in over a decade, the power minister said.

    Inflation last month reached 21.3%, driven mainly by rising food costs, and the country also faces fast-depleting foreign reserves, a depreciating currency and a widening current account deficit.

    "Cabinet has approved an increase in electricity tariffs but lifeline (poor) consumers will not be affected,” Power Minister Khurram Dastagir Khan told reporters in Islamabad. He did not elaborate.

    Pakistan's monthly fuel oil imports are set to hit a four-year high in June, Refinitiv data shows, as the country struggles to buy liquefied natural gas for power generation amid a heatwave that is driving demand.

    Higher energy imports have hit the economy as the country struggles to boost foreign exchange. The rupee has lost 20% of its value in 2022. Reserves have fallen to as low as $9.3 billion, hardly enough to pay for 45 days of imports.

    Pakistan this month reached a staff-level agreement with the IMF for $1.17 billion in critical funding under a resumed bailout package.

    The country is also pushing to tap other avenues for power. The minister said that nuclear power production had risen after the refuelling of one plant.

    From the beginning of July, the K2 plant has been operating at full capacity.

    RELATED STORIES
    Dollar jumps to record Tk 111 in Bangladesh open market
    Dollar jumps to record Tk 111 in open market
    The banks are selling the dollar at Tk 102.5
    US and Taliban make progress on Afghan reserves, but big gaps remain
    US, Taliban make progress on Afghan reserves
    Significant differences between the sides remain, including the Taliban's refusal to replace the Afghan central bank’s top political appointees
    Bangladesh interbank exchange rate of US dollar hits record Tk 94.7
    Interbank dollar exchange rate hits record Tk 94.7
    Bangladesh Bank sells $132 million to the banks at Tk 94.7 each, up by Tk 0.25 from a day before
    Hasina orders more cost-cutting measures as the dollar crisis lingers on
    Hasina orders more spending cuts
    For government purchases, she says only the urgently needed goods will be bought now

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher