IMF asks about banking sector reforms, measures to control default, exchange rates

The International Monetary Fund, or IMF, has sought from Bangladesh Bank details of measures to bring reforms to the banking sector, and control defaults, especially in the state-owned banks, and exchange rates.

The international financial institution also wanted to know whether Bangladesh Bank can penalise bankers for breaching rules during a meeting with the country’s central bank in Dhaka on Sunday as talks on Bangladesh’s request for loans worth $4.5 billion continued.

The daylong talks involved officials dealing with banking issues of different sections of the national bank. A meeting on monetary policy was held at Governor Abdur Rouf’s office with officials from the IMF headquarters joining in virtually.

The meetings discussed the projection of monetary policy, the balance of foreign trade, the projection and reality of inflation, default loans, exchange rates, financial reforms, the impact of fuel price increase on the economy, interest rate policy, institutional autonomy and governance of the Bangladesh Bank.