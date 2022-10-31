    বাংলা

    IMF asks about banking sector reforms, measures to control default, exchange rates

    An IMF delegation is holding talks in Dhaka on Bangladesh’s request for loans worth $4.5 billion

    The International Monetary Fund, or IMF, has sought from Bangladesh Bank details of measures to bring reforms to the banking sector, and control defaults, especially in the state-owned banks, and exchange rates.

    The international financial institution also wanted to know whether Bangladesh Bank can penalise bankers for breaching rules during a meeting with the country’s central bank in Dhaka on Sunday as talks on Bangladesh’s request for loans worth $4.5 billion continued.

    The daylong talks involved officials dealing with banking issues of different sections of the national bank. A meeting on monetary policy was held at Governor Abdur Rouf’s office with officials from the IMF headquarters joining in virtually.

    The meetings discussed the projection of monetary policy, the balance of foreign trade, the projection and reality of inflation, default loans, exchange rates, financial reforms, the impact of fuel price increase on the economy, interest rate policy, institutional autonomy and governance of the Bangladesh Bank.

    DEFAULT LOANS

    Despite multiple waivers on loan instalments and rescheduling, default loans accounted for Tk 1.25 trillion, or 8.96 percent of the total disbursed loans, up from 8.53 percent at the end of the previous quarter that ended in March.

    The loans defaulted at state-owned banks were over 20 percent against the 5 percent allowed under international standards. Outside that, a portion of the debts was written off. Some loans were not shown as defaulted due to High Court orders. With these, the actual amount of default loans is much higher.

    The IMF in 2019 said the Bangladesh authorities were hiding default loans and the actual amount should be around Tk 2.5 trillion.

    According to the Bangladesh Bank, defaulted loans amounted to Tk 981.64 billion at the time of the IMF report.

    In Sunday’s meeting, the IMF also questioned Bangladesh Bank’s notice on the rescheduling of debts.

    Central bank spokesperson Abul Kalam Azad said they provided information on steps to control loan defaults to the IMF team, the notice on loan rescheduling and action against defaulters, especially the big industrial groups.

    In July 2020, the central bank issued a circular to raise the provision against loans taken by handicraft, micro, small and medium cottage, micro, small and medium enterprise or CMSME businesses.

    This July, the Bangladesh Bank extended the time to default on loan repayments while leaving rescheduling and reformation to be handled by commercial banks, allowing more facilities for defaulters.

    The move was made a week after Governor Rouf took office.

    EXCHANGE RATES

    The Ukraine-Russia war causing deficit in the current account balance with imports exceeding exports and remittances has unsettled the foreign currency exchange rates.

    In an effort to rein in the dollar crisis, the central bank among several other moves put the Bangladesh Foreign Exchange Dealers Association in charge of bringing stability to the exchange rate from Jun 30. BAFEDA set different dollar rates for imports, exports and remittances.

    The IMF team sought information on Bangladesh Bank’s steps to squeeze the gaps between the rates and steady the foreign currency market.

    Abul Kalam said: “The current exchange rate system is temporary. Some groups drive speculations in setting dollar prices at unstable times. The Bangladesh Bank will come up with a unified formula to determine the exchange rate within the next three to six months. We told the IMF team that the gaps between exchange rates will then come down.”

    STATE-OWNED BANKS

    The team from IMF asked whether the central bank had the authority to penalise and fine those in banking management, and how the national bank took steps against commercial banks and state-run banks.

    Abul Kalam said they told the IMF team that the Bangladesh Bank takes action against state-owned banks based on discussions with the Ministry of Finance and can sanction anybody under the Bank Company Act.

    MONETARY POLICY TWICE A YEAR

    The Bangladesh Bank formulated monetary policy twice a year since 2006 before it was changed to once a year in 2019 during the then governor Fazle Kabir’s tenure.

    After much deliberation on this issue, the previous governor said coming up with a policy twice a year could be considered right before the end of his tenure.

    The IMF team proposed that the Bangladesh Bank formulate a quarterly monetary policy before agreeing that a semi-annual policy would work for now.

    The Bangladesh Bank and the IMF team will sit on Oct 31, Nov 2 and 8 again.

