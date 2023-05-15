    বাংলা

    Indian rupee to see more losses on dollar spike and higher US yields

    The Indian rupee, like the rest of Asia FX, is expected to struggle, but will receive support at Rs 82.25 per dollar

    Reuters
    Published : 15 May 2023, 07:08 AM
    Updated : 15 May 2023, 07:08 AM

    The Indian rupee is expected to weaken on Monday, adding to last week's losses, tracking a rally on the dollar index and higher US yields on worries surrounding US inflation. 

    Non-deliverable forwards indicate the rupee will open at around 82.20-82.22 to the US dollar, compared with 82.1625 in the previous session. 

    The dollar index climbed 0.6% on Friday to reach its highest level in a month and the two-year US yield was back to nearly 4%. Renewed worries over the inflation outlook in the US pushed yields higher and supported demand for the dollar. 

    A survey from the University of Michigan on Friday showed consumers' long-term inflation expectations jumping this month to their highest reading since 2011, hurting sentiment that the US Federal Reserve is done with its tightening cycle. 

    The odds of an interest rate hike from the Fed at its June meeting inched up, although the base scenario remains that of a pause.

    Fed Governor Michelle Bowman last Friday said the central bank will probably need to raise rates further if inflation stays high, adding that key data so far this month has not convinced her that price pressures are receding. 

    There are 10 Fed speakers scheduled over the coming days, including Chair Jerome Powell this Friday, according to ANZ. 

    "Their assessments of whether recent labour market and inflation data support pausing in June or not will be scrutinised," ANZ said in a note. 

    Asian currencies declined except for the Thai baht, which was supported by the country's election results. The offshore yuan dropped to its lowest level in over two months. 

    The Indian rupee, like the rest of Asia FX, is expected to struggle, but will receive support at 82.25, a high USD/INR reached on Apr 19, according to a spot trader. India's inflation data was "supportive" of the rupee in the medium term, the trader said. 

    India's annual retail inflation eased to a 19-month low of 4.7% in April. 

    KEY INDICATORS: 

    ** One-month non-deliverable rupee forward at 82.32; onshore one-month forward premium at 10.5 paise 

    ** USD/INR NSE May futures settled on Friday at 82.2225 

    ** USD/INR May forward premium at 4.75 paise 

    ** Dollar index at 102.66 

    ** Brent crude futures down 0.5% at $73.8 per barrel 

    ** Ten-year US note yield at 3.46% 

    ** SGX Nifty nearest-month futures down 0.2% at 18,282 

    ** As per NSDL data, foreign investors bought a net $120.7mln worth of Indian shares on May 11 

    ** NSDL data shows foreign investors

    RELATED STORIES
    The logo of the Adani Group is seen on a building, in Mumbai, India, Jan 27, 2023. Picture taken with long exposure.
    Two Adani Group firms to raise up to $2.57bn from the market
    The companies announce plans to raise up the money months after a short-seller report battered investor confidence and drove share prices down
    Cargo containers are seen stacked outside the container terminal of Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) in Mumbai, India, Jul 15, 2015.
    India's exports likely to touch $900bn in 2023-24: exporters
    India’s exports have increased by more than $200 billion in the last two years, led by a surge in exports of software, mobile exports, and agricultural and petroleum products
    A Go First airline, formerly known as GoAir, Airbus A320-271N passenger aircraft prepares to take off from Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai, India, May 2, 2023.
    Go First airline files for bankruptcy
    It blames ‘faulty’ Pratt & Whitney engines for the grounding of about half its fleet
    Farmers hope for good yield from early harvest in Bangladesh’s Haor backswamp
    Farmers hope for good yield from early harvest in Haor
    There was no let up even on Eid as they continued cutting, drying, boiling and moving the crops

    Opinion

    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Leapfrogging in life through ChatGPT
    Tanvir A Mishuk
    Angels in disguise
    Tasneem Hossain
    The chaos Dr Imtiaz's book has caused
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury