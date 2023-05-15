Indian rupee to see more losses on dollar spike and higher US yields

The Indian rupee is expected to weaken on Monday, adding to last week's losses, tracking a rally on the dollar index and higher US yields on worries surrounding US inflation.

Non-deliverable forwards indicate the rupee will open at around 82.20-82.22 to the US dollar, compared with 82.1625 in the previous session.

The dollar index climbed 0.6% on Friday to reach its highest level in a month and the two-year US yield was back to nearly 4%. Renewed worries over the inflation outlook in the US pushed yields higher and supported demand for the dollar.

A survey from the University of Michigan on Friday showed consumers' long-term inflation expectations jumping this month to their highest reading since 2011, hurting sentiment that the US Federal Reserve is done with its tightening cycle.

The odds of an interest rate hike from the Fed at its June meeting inched up, although the base scenario remains that of a pause.