Why is China not rushing to fix its ailing economy?

With China at risk of tipping into prolonged stagnation and a spiralling property crisis threatening financial stability, there is growing unease over why its leaders are not rushing to revive the world's second-largest economy.

Even in a country known for opaque and drawn-out decision making, investors, analysts and diplomats are pointing to signs that Beijing seems hesitant to deliver the bold policies needed to prop up an ailing post-COVID recovery.

This is not just an economic problem but a geopolitical one.

US President Joe Biden - at loggerheads with China over hot-button issues like Taiwan, the democratic island Beijing claims as its own - last week called China a "ticking time bomb" due to its economic ills. "That's not good because when bad folks have problems, they do bad things," Biden said.