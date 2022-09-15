Sri Lanka's economy shrinks 8.4% amid fertiliser, fuel shortages

An acute dollar shortage, caused by economic mismanagement and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, has left residents struggling to pay for essential imports including food, fuel, fertiliser and medicine.

The state-run Census and Statistics Department said agriculture shrank 8.4% in the second quarter and industries by 10%, while services dropped 2.2%, compared to a year ago.

A shortage of chemical fertilisers during the quarter impacted agriculture production, especially the country's staple rice, while restrictions imposed on fuel imports reduced manufacturing activity, the government said.