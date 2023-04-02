Bangladesh’s March remittances rise 8.49% year-on-year ahead of Eid

Bangladesh’s monthly inward remittances have increased by 8.49 percent to cross the 2 billion mark for the second time this fiscal year in March as the expatriates have more money home than usual ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.

They sent over $2.01 billion through the legal channel last month, up from $1.56 billion in February, according to the latest data published by the Bangladesh Bank on Sunday.

The February figure – a nearly 4.5 percent year-on-year increase – was around 20.3 percent down from the $1.95 billion received in January.

The remittances received in March took the total in the first nine months of the ongoing 2022-23 fiscal year to more than $16 billion.

Bangladesh saw inward remittance slump by 15.12 percent to $21.03 billion year-on-year in 2021-22 after growing by more than 36 percent to $24.78 billion in 2020-21.