Water warning: Economic stability threatened by vanishing rainfall

RETHINKING WATER

Changing the trajectory toward growing water scarcity - with all the risks that brings - will require deeper understanding of how closely water supplies are linked to climate and nature protection, noted the report from the global commission.

It will also require looking at freshwater as a global rather than just a local or regional issue, and strengthening how limited supplies are managed, shared and valued, researchers said.

"It's not enough to store water and allocate water to different users," Rockström said. "Now we also need to secure the rainfall so it actually comes each year - so you have to manage your forest and ecosystems in a way that continues to generate water."

The choices around bolstering water security are not always easy. For instance, a desire to capture and store more water - to withstand longer droughts, manage extreme rainfall when it comes and generate clean hydropower - is leading to a surge in dam-building around the world.

But constructing new dams often results in losses of forests, other nature and farmland. The land rights of local communities can also be threatened.

In addition, increasing water storage in river dams can lead to growing tensions with neighbours downstream. The new Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam has prompted protests in Egypt, while India and Pakistan continue to argue over more dam-building.

Only six of the world's nearly 600 underground aquifers shared across international borders have a formal cooperative agreement covering their use, according to the Stockholm International Water Institute.

But water is being shared across boundaries through more than rivers, aquifers and flows of vapour in the atmosphere. With agriculture responsible for more than 70% of global freshwater use each year, trade in food is also trade in water.

Improving water security is likely to require shifts to more precise and sparing irrigation systems, crops that require less water, farming methods that stand up to drought and growing fewer thirsty crops in water-short places, the Global Commission on the Economics of Water said.

In urban areas, meanwhile, changes such as boosting freshwater storage, recycling more wastewater and using less water in manufacturing will be key, the report noted.