India eyes $100b investment deal with Switzerland, Norway

India is close to finalizing a trade deal that could see a small group of European nations invest as much as $100 billion over 15 years for easier trade access to the country, Bloomberg News, opens new tab reported on Wednesday.

The European Free Trade Association (EFTA), which includes Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein and Switzerland, made a commitment as part of a trade pact that is in final negotiations, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The investment in India from the EFTA countries will see more than 1 million jobs created in the country, the report said, adding that the investment would be aimed at existing and new manufacturing projects, and will mostly come from state-sponsored organizations and private businesses.