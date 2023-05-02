Hasina seeks World Bank support for Bangladesh’s smooth transition to developing nation

Sheikh Hasina has sought enhanced World Bank cooperation for Bangladesh's smooth transition to a developing nation, subsequent graduation as an upper-middle income country and implementation of its Delta Plan-2100.

"Bangladesh is preparing for smooth and sustainable graduation from the UN LDC status in 2026,” the prime minister said at a plenary session celebrating 50 years of Bangladesh’s partnership with the global lender at its headquarters in Washington, DC on Monday.

“I request the World Bank to support our human capital and institutional capacity development programmes for a smooth transition.”