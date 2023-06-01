Finance Minister Kamal says on budget day that he knows the hardships of the poor

No matter how difficult it may be, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal says he wants to present a budget that is ‘good for all’ because he can relate to the hardships that come with being poor.

“We want a win-win situation for the budget. I was once poor. We don’t want to achieve anything by pushing someone into poverty.” Kamal said before starting for parliament from his Gulshan home on Thursday.

The minister is set to unveil the budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year, which is the last under the current government.

It will be Kamal’s fifth budget and the Awami League administration’s 15th successive one in power.