    বাংলা

    Finance Minister Kamal says on budget day that he knows the hardships of the poor

    The minister says the government has put a lot of work into the social safety net

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 1 June 2023, 08:30 AM
    Updated : 1 June 2023, 08:30 AM

    No matter how difficult it may be, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal says he wants to present a budget that is ‘good for all’ because he can relate to the hardships that come with being poor.

    “We want a win-win situation for the budget. I was once poor. We don’t want to achieve anything by pushing someone into poverty.” Kamal said before starting for parliament from his Gulshan home on Thursday.

    The minister is set to unveil the budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year, which is the last under the current government.

    It will be Kamal’s fifth budget and the Awami League administration’s 15th successive one in power.

    “When people are positive about the budget, it makes me happy. But I don't announce the budget for myself. This budget is for all the people of the country and it includes you too. I believe that if I feel good about it, you will receive it positively too,” he said.

    According to speculations, the budget for FY24 will amount to Tk 7.6 trillion, though Kamal kept it under wraps before officially announcing it.

    “Right now, I can’t reveal anything about the budget. It’s our duty to handle whatever situation arises when it does. And the budget is nothing fixed. There are many areas here that we can take care of when the time calls for it.”

    On what the budget aims to do this year, he said: “We’ve attained what we set out to do previously. The world slowed down during the COVID pandemic. It was said that the same would happen to us. But that was not the case. We kept moving towards our target. I think we can do the same this time as well.”

    Asked what the election measures the budget may contain as the general election looms seven months away, he said: “What do we mean by election-time? All our budgets are election-time budgets.”

    On what the budget has for the poor, he said: “Our social safety net is vast. We’ve given everything to arrange it.”

    RELATED STORIES
    Finance Minister Kamal to unveil FY24 budget on Jun 1
    Kamal to unveil budget on Jun 1
    The date and a plan to make the budget are set at an inter-ministerial meeting in the finance ministry
    Taking reformative steps in election year is a challenging job: Sayema Bidisha
    Reforms in election year will be challenging: Sayema Bidisha
    With the election approaching, the Bangladesh economy has been facing numerous challenges
    Nepal's Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, also known as Prachanda, delivers a speech before a confidence vote at the parliament in Kathmandu, Nepal January 10, 2023.
    Nepal PM to seek energy, air route deals in India
    Foreign Minister Narayan Prakash Saud says Nepal wants India to facilitate electricity export to Bangladesh
    Nepal's Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, also known as Prachanda, delivers a speech before a confidence vote at the parliament in Kathmandu, Nepal January 10, 2023.
    Nepal PM Dahal to visit India next week
    He will hold talks with his Indian counterpart to strengthen the historically deep ties between the two countries

    Opinion

    Henry Kissinger at 100: controversial policymaker and brilliant scholar
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps
    Is race swapping actually representation?
    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan