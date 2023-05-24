India's RBI chief says inflation moderated, flags El Nino worries

India's inflation has moderated, but lingering weather-related uncertainties still pose headwinds, the governor of the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday.

"The war on inflation is not over, we have to remain alert," Shaktikanta Das said at an event in New Delhi.

"There is no room for complacency. We will have to see how the El Nino factor plays out."

India's annual retail inflation eased to 4.7% in April from 5.66% in the previous month, according to government data.