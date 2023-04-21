Rainy March dampens shopper spending in Britain

British retail sales fell by a greater-than-expected 0.9% in March from February, official figures showed on Friday, with bad weather and high inflation combining to keep consumers away from the shops.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast that sales volumes would fall by a monthly 0.5% after rising in January and February.

Darren Morgan, director of economics at the Office for National Statistics, said the broader trend for retail sales was less subdued than the figures for March alone suggested.

"A strong performance from retailers in January and February means the three-month picture shows positive growth for the first time since August 2021," he said.

The sixth-wettest March in records dating back to 1836 hit clothing retailers and garden centres while food store sales fell as consumers continued to be hit by climbing prices. Retail sales volumes in March were 3.1% lower than a year earlier.