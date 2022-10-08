Ukraine seeks to rebuild economy with defiant small businesses

Victoriia Maslova abandoned her herbal cosmetics factory in the Ukrainian town of Bucha on the first day of Russia's invasion of the country, fleeing to Poland with her mother and three younger brothers when rockets began hitting a nearby airport.

A month later, they were back in Ukraine, determined to keep manufacturing Maslova's plant-based cosmetics brand, Vesna.

"We love Ukraine. We wanted to return to our country and work here," says Maslova, 24, who founded the business seven years ago with her mother, Inna Skarzhynska, 44.

To reverse the economic shock caused by the biggest war in Europe since World War Two, Ukraine's government is pinning its hopes on the entrepreneurial resolve of people like Maslova, along with the return of millions of refugees - and large-scale international financial aid.