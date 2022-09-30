India's current account deficit widens in April-June; seen worsening

India's current account deficit widened in the April-June quarter, driven by soaring global commodity prices that pushed up the trade deficit, while large capital outflows also hurt, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data showed on Thursday.

In absolute terms, the current account deficit (CAD) stood at $23.90 billion in the first quarter of fiscal year 2022/23, its highest since the December quarter of 2012. However, as a percentage of GDP, the CAD was at 2.8%, its highest in nearly four years.

The CAD stood at $13.4 billion, or 1.5% of GDP, in the preceding January-March quarter, while there had been a surplus of $6.6 billion, or 0.9% of GDP, in the same quarter a year earlier, the release showed.

The median forecast in a Sept 9-15 Reuters poll of 18 economists was for a CAD of $30.5 billion, or 3.6% of GDP.