US Commerce chief seeks trade, tourism boost in China talks

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo arrived in Beijing late on Sunday for a four-day visit aimed at boosting business ties between the world's two largest economies while declaring American national security trade measures off-limits for debate.

"If you wanted to put a tagline to the trip and the mission, it’s protect what we must and promote where we can," Raimondo told reporters on Friday before departing for China. "I'm not going to pull my punches next week when I am there but I intend to be practical."

Relations are tense as the United States works with allies to block China's access to advanced semiconductors, while Beijing is restricting shipments from prominent chip company Micron Technology and raided and fined US firm Mintz Group $1.5 million for doing "unapproved statistical work."

Raimondo, who was greeted upon arrival by Chinese Commerce Ministry official Lin Feng, will hold bilateral meetings with Chinese officials on Monday and Tuesday in Beijing before she heads to Shanghai. She will be joined by US Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns.

Raimondo spoke to President Joe Biden on Thursday about her visit and his message was enhanced dialogue with China can ease tensions.