Customers ‘shun’ money exchanges in Dhaka as dollar fluctuates against taka

Sales have dropped sharply at money exchanges in Dhaka as the price of the US dollar continues to fluctuate against the taka.

The exchange rate fell to Tk 108 per dollar on Wednesday after hitting a record Tk 111 a day earlier, but customers have shunned the exchangers in Paltan and Motijheel.

The exchangers say customers may be staying away due to fears that the dollar price may soar suddenly.

Shops selling foreign currency shops are usually abuzz with customers and those who want to know the current rates for their purchasing plans. But, on Wednesday, the stores were largely empty.