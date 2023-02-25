World Bank promises 'concessionality' in debt restructuring

The World Bank will "provide as much concessionality to the debt treatment" for distressed economies as possible, its president told a meeting with the International Monetary Fund, India, China, and other creditor nations on Saturday.

The remarks come amid calls by China, the world's largest bilateral creditor, that global lenders should take haircuts on loans extended to developing nations hurt by the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The United States, meanwhile, has repeatedly criticised China over its "foot-dragging" on debt relief for dozens of low-and middle-income countries.