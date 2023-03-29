RBI to raise rates once more on Apr 6 but leave door open for more

The Reserve Bank of India will raise its main interest rate by 25 basis points on Apr 6 and then pause for the rest of the year, according to a poll of economists who said the central bank would still maintain its tightening stance.

Inflation in Asia's third-largest economy remains above the central bank's upper tolerance limit of 6.00%, reaching 6.52% in January and easing only slightly to 6.44% in February, a key reason for the RBI to hike again.

A strong majority of economists, 49 of 62, said the RBI would lift its repo rate by 25 basis points to a seven-year high of 6.75% at the conclusion of its April 3-6 meeting.

A majority of economists in the Mar 23-28 Reuters poll also said the RBI would then keep the rate steady for the rest of the year.