    বাংলা

    Large gas reserve discovered in Bhola

    The total volume of gas deposited in the reserve can be confirmed in 72 hours, an official says

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 23 Jan 2023, 04:10 PM
    Updated : 23 Jan 2023, 04:10 PM

    A new gas reserve has been discovered in Bhola amid the supply crisis and high global price of fuel.

    Mohammad Ali, a director of the Bangladesh Petroleum Exploration and Production Company Limited, on Monday said the large reserve was found at Bhola North Well No. 2.

    He said the well was pumping 20 million cubic feet of gas per day and the volume of gas deposited in the well can be confirmed within 72 hours.

    Bangladesh draws gas from 43 wells across 22 gas fields and 10 of them could supply over 20 million cubic feet per day, making the new reserve in Bhola one of the largest in the country.

    Ali said: “We began drilling on Dec 5. Within a short period of time, we found a lot of gas at a depth of 3,528 metres.”

    BAPEX designed the well while Russian state energy company Gazprom supported the project by providing the drilling rig, Ali said.

    Gazprom will further provide assistance by building the infrastructure as per an agreement. “It doesn’t have anything else to do here. Gazprom will receive a contract fee but have no partnership claim to the gas.”

    Bangladesh requires 3,700 million cubic feet of gas per day. On Monday, the supply fizzled out at 2,722 million cubic feet, of which 489 million cubic feet was imported LNG.

    The national transmission pipelines of the Gas Transmission Company Limited of Bangladesh are not connected to Bhola. The gas goes to local power stations and meets local demands. The authorities are reviewing ways to connect the national transmission lines with Bhola.

    RELATED STORIES
    The Indian parliament building is pictured on the opening day of the parliament session in New Delhi, India, Jun 17, 2019.
    Indian govt to borrow 16tn rupees in fiscal 2023/24
    A separate group of economists forecast the government would bring the budget deficit down to 6.0% of GDP in 2023/24
    US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen arrives at a news conference during the Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in Washington, US, Oct 14, 2022. Yellen is digging in to oversee billions of dollars in federal climate and infrastructure spending, close associates say, defying demands from Republicans to step down.
    US wants to see quicker progress on WB reforms
    The World Bank's ‘evolution roadmap’ calls for the bank to negotiate with shareholders ahead of April meetings on proposals that include a capital increase and new lending tools
    Residents of urban Bangladesh suffered more from inflation in 2022, consumer group says
    City people suffered more from inflation in 2022: consumer group
    Inflation reached the highest level in over a decade last year due to instability in the world market caused by the Russia-Ukraine war
    World Economic Forum Geneva Managing Director Saadia Zahidi, Dean at the Paris School of International Affairs (PSIA) Arancha Gonzalez Laya, Governor of the State of Michigan Gretchen Whitmer, Leader of the Democratic Forces of Belarus Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, and journalist and activist Masih Alinejad attend the session "Women's Leadership: Towards Parity in Power" during the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2023 in the Alpine resort of Davos, Switzerland, January 19, 2023. REUTERS
    Davos 2023: Outlook brighter than feared, fraught with risks
    China's re-opening and potential to boost growth improves the outlook for the global economy, says IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher