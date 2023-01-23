Large gas reserve discovered in Bhola

A new gas reserve has been discovered in Bhola amid the supply crisis and high global price of fuel.

Mohammad Ali, a director of the Bangladesh Petroleum Exploration and Production Company Limited, on Monday said the large reserve was found at Bhola North Well No. 2.

He said the well was pumping 20 million cubic feet of gas per day and the volume of gas deposited in the well can be confirmed within 72 hours.

Bangladesh draws gas from 43 wells across 22 gas fields and 10 of them could supply over 20 million cubic feet per day, making the new reserve in Bhola one of the largest in the country.