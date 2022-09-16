World Bank sees rising risk of global recession in 2023

It said the global economy was now in its steepest slowdown following a post-recession recovery since 1970, and consumer confidence had already dropped more sharply than in the run-up to previous global recessions.

"Global growth is slowing sharply, with further slowing likely as more countries fall into recession," World Bank President David Malpass said, adding his worry that these trends would persist, with devastating consequences for emerging market and developing economies.

Synchronized interest rate hikes underway globally and related policy actions were likely to continue well into next year, but might not be sufficient to bring inflation back down to levels seen before the COVID-19 pandemic, the bank said.

Unless supply disruptions and labour-market pressures subsided, the global core inflation rate, excluding energy, could stay at about 5% in 2023, nearly double the five-year average before the pandemic.

To drive inflation lower, central banks may need to raise interest rates by an additional 2 percentage points, on top of the 2-percentage point increase already seen over the 2021 average, it said.