IMF sees further global economic slowdown in third quarter

Downside risks continue to dominate the global economic outlook and some countries are expected to slip into recession in 2023, but it is too early to say if there will be a widespread global recession, IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said on Thursday.

Rice told reporters that high-frequency data pointed to a further loss of momentum in the third quarter, given continued high inflation, supply chain problems and tighter financial market conditions, but gave no details on any further revisions to the International Monetary Fund's outlook.

The IMF in July revised down global growth to 3.2 percent in 2022 and 2.9 percecnt in 2023. It will release a new outlook next month.

"Clearly what we had characterized as a global economic slowdown has only intensified in recent weeks and months," Rice said in a virtual news briefing.