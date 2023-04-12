IMF flashes financial risk warnings but urges continued inflation fight

The International Monetary Fund warned on Tuesday that lurking financial system vulnerabilities could erupt into a new crisis and slam global growth this year, but urged member countries to keep tightening monetary policy to fight persistently high inflation.

The warnings set an ominous tone for the IMF and World Bank spring meetings in Washington this week, with conflicting economic and market forces clouding the policy path as growth slows in response to rapid central bank interest rate hikes.

The IMF on Tuesday edged its 2023 global growth forecasts lower, its baseline assumptions excluding, for now, a major new flare-up of financial system turmoil after the failures in March of US lenders Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank and Switzerland's forced sale of Credit Suisse.

The Fund's World Economic Outlook forecast real GDP growth of 2.8% in 2023 and 3.0% in 2024 - one-tenth of a percentage point lower than what it predicted in January for each year. The global economy grew 3.4% in 2022.

The downgrades reflected weaker performances in some larger economies, such as Japan, Germany, India and Brazil, offsetting a stronger performance in the United States and a shallower contraction in Britain. The IMF also cited expectations of tighter financial conditions this year.

But its forecast was dominated by downside risks, including even higher inflation, an escalation of the war in Ukraine and a severe adverse scenario of a new financial crisis that could prompt sharp pull-backs in lending and household spending and a rush into safe-haven assets. The latter could slam global growth back to about 1% this year, effectively a recession on a per-capita GDP basis.