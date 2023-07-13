IMF board approves $3bn bailout for Pakistan

The International Monetary Fund's board approved a $3 billion bailout programme for Pakistan on Wednesday, the lender said, which will immediately disburse about $1.2 billion to help the South Asian country.

Pakistan and the Fund reached a staff level agreement last month, securing much-needed funding for the cash-starved nation.

The board's approval was needed before disbursing the first tranche of money, with the rest to arrive later in instalments.