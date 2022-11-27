Hasina orders assessment of liquidity status in banks amid murmurs of crunch

Three days after terming the murmurs of a liquidity crisis in the banks as pure lies, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has ordered officials to report her after assessing the liquidity situation of banks.

She issued the order during a meeting with the secretaries of government ministries and divisions on Sunday, confirmed Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam during a briefing after the meeting.

“It [liquidity crunch] was discussed indirectly and the Banking and Finance Division has been ordered to take a look into it,” the top civil servant in the country said when he was approached about the matter at the briefing.

The situation with Islami Bank was also discussed in the meeting, he said.