'BRICS bank' looks to local currencies as Russia sanctions bite

'NO PARALLEL UNIVERSE'

Of more than $30 billion in loans approved by the NDB, two-thirds were in dollars, an April investor presentation showed.

That dependence became a liability when the United States imposed sanctions on Russia last year.

The NDB stopped loans to Russia, but this did not prevent a Fitch downgrade in July 2022 and its dollar borrowing costs have spiked by more than others.

A five-year $1.5 billion bond the NDB issued in April 2021 had a 1.125 percent coupon. Two years later, a $1.25 billion five-year bond had a 5.125 percent coupon. That is more expensive than other multilateral development banks with similar credit ratings, S&P Global Ratings analyst Alexander Ekbom said.

As a result of this risk premium, which Maasdorp put at about 25 basis points, the NDB has had to rein in new lending.

"Because of the capital market challenges of 2022, and in an endeavour to preserve the bank's core financial ratios, there was indeed a slowdown," Maasdorp said.

"You cannot step outside of the dollar universe and operate in a parallel universe."

While the NDB has approved loans worth $32.8 billion for projects ranging from Mumbai metro lines to solar lighting in Brasilia, the loans on its balance sheet were worth less than half that amount at end-March.

In 2022, the bank disbursed only about $1 billion of loans.

So far, China is by far the NDB's most successful local currency market. It issued 13 billion yuan ($1.8 billion) across three "panda bonds" last year and more than half of its lending there has been in yuan.

"The renminbi market has increased in significance," said Ekbom of S&P Global Ratings, which rates the NDB "AA+". "But that has been more because raising money in the US dollar market has been unfavourable for them."

Other markets have lagged behind, though the bank is hoping to raise up to 1.5 billion rand ($81 million) in debut bonds in South Africa on Aug. 15. It is also aiming to issue its first rupee bond in India by the end of 2023.