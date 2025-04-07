Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

April 07, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Trump's tariff 'medicine' sends global markets into spasms

Asian equity markets sank across the board and oil prices plummeted as investors feared that the duties unveiled last week could lead to higher prices

Trump's tariff 'medicine' sends global markets into spasms
A woman walks past a stock quotation board at a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan, April 7, 2025. REUTERS

Reuters

Published : 07 Apr 2025, 02:52 PM

Updated : 07 Apr 2025, 02:52 PM

Related Stories
IMF talks include budget size: Salehuddin
IMF talks include budget size: Salehuddin
EU seeks unity in first strike back at Trump tariffs
EU seeks unity in first strike back at Trump tariffs
India sees no hit to projected growth from US tariffs
India sees no hit to projected growth from US tariffs
Trading picks up, index falls after Eid break
Trading picks up, index falls after Eid break
Read More
‘No work, no school’ campaign underway in solidarity with Palestine
‘No work, no school’ campaign underway in solidarity with Palestine
Giant, Benjamin Button shine at London’s Olivier Awards
Giant, Benjamin Button shine at London’s Olivier Awards
Wikimedia appeals Indian court's order to remove content: sources
Wikimedia appeals Indian court's order to remove content: sources
Alcaraz says chasing top-ranked Sinner 'killed' him
Alcaraz says chasing top-ranked Sinner 'killed' him
Read More
Opinion

Dr Asaduzzaman Khan

On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around
On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around

Tracey Ann Jacobson

The United States cracks down on illegal immigration
The United States cracks down on illegal immigration

Towheed Feroze

One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!
One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!

Julian Francis

Songkranti in Tangail, a day to remember
Songkranti in Tangail, a day to remember
Read More