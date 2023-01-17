Experimental supply of diesel from India to Bangladesh through pipeline to begin in June

Bangladesh will start importing diesel from India through a pipeline on a trial basis in June, Nasrul Hamid has said.
The state minister for power, energy and mineral resources revealed the information in parliament on Monday.
The work to set up the 131.5-kilometre pipeline, including five kilometres in India, has ended, according to him.
Now the pre-commissioning work of the India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline is ongoing, he said.
“The commissioning of the pipeline, or experimental import, is expected to begin in June.”
In answer to another question, the state minister said Bangladesh’s reserve of gas stood at 9.06 trillion cubic feet in June 2022. Bangladesh extracted 19.53 TCF gas from its reserve until that time.
It will be possible to meet the country’s demand for gas for 11 years with the remaining gas.