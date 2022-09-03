Russia says it will stop selling oil to countries that set price caps

"We simply will not cooperate with them on non-market principles," Peskov said.

Group of Seven (G7) finance ministers were due to meet virtually on Friday and were expected to firm up plans to impose a price cap on Russian oil purchases with the aim of reducing the revenues flowing to Moscow.

The European Union earlier this year imposed a partial ban on Russian oil purchases, which Brussels says will halt 90% of Russia's exports to the 27-member bloc when it fully comes into force.

European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday it was time for the EU to consider a similar price cap on Russian gas purchases.