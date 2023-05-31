Bangladesh will go for bigger farm, social safety subsidies in new budget, says planning minister

In the financial year 2022-23, the government allocated around Tk 1.75 trillion for subsidies, incentives and cash loans, which is 3.9 percent of the GDP. It might exceed 4 percent this time.

“From what I’ve seen in the draft budget, subsidies for the social safety net might get bigger, but the scope will not be expanded. It might be raised only for people with disabilities,” Mannan said.

“They receive Tk 700 now and it might be increased to Tk 1,000. And for widows, those abandoned by husbands, helpless, elderly, it will stay the same. Many new districts will be added as well.

“We’re providing subsidies for fertiliser, seeds, irrigation and power in agriculture. As a result, we’re getting a good harvest. Yet risks remain as a strong cyclone like Sidr might blow everything away.”

“We have to do what we must to achieve self-sufficiency in food. So we’ll promote fertiliser, research, mechanisation, commercialisation,” he added.

The government is also considering subsidising oil, gas and electricity for consumers in the budget for FY 2023-24.