Sri Lanka's key inflation rate surges to record, keeps central bank pressured

A key measure of Sri Lanka's consumer inflation surged to an annual record 69.8% in September, official data showed on Friday, highlighting the challenge for the central bank as the island reels under its worst financial crisis in seven decades.

The Colombo Consumer Price Index (CCPI), a leading indicator that gauges inflation in Sri Lanka's biggest city, accelerated past the previous all-time year-on-year high of 64.3% in August.

Policymakers closely track the CCPI for their monetary assessments.

Earlier this month, Sri Lanka's other main inflation measure, the National Consumer Price Index (NCPI), which captures broader retail price inflation, also touched a record 70.2% in August.