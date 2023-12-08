India holds rates amid buoyant growth, to monitor inflation

India's central bank on Friday raised its fiscal year growth forecast on the back of a robust economy and flagged continuing tight monetary policy while it keeps watch over inflation risks.

The Reserve Bank of India expects the economy to expand 7% in the current fiscal year from 6.5% after stronger than expected growth in the July-September quarter.

"The Indian economy presents a picture of resilience and momentum," Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said in a prepared statement. "Growth remains resilient and robust, surprising everyone."

At a press conference later in the day, RBI Deputy Governor Michael Patra called the upgraded GDP estimate of 7% "conservative".

The outlook for inflation, however, remains uncertain, the central bank officials said.