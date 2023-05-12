With UK food price inflation at 46-year high, lawmakers launch probe

British lawmakers launched an investigation on Friday into the fairness of the country's food supply chain, seeking to understand why households are facing the highest levels of food price inflation since the 1970s.

The cross-party Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (EFRA) Committee of the House of Commons, the lower chamber of parliament, said it would examine how profits and risks are shared from "farm to fork", and the level of regulation.

It will also examine the impact of external factors on the supply chain, such as imported food and global commodity prices.

"When many people are struggling to give their families good food at a reasonable price, it's our job as a committee to get to the bottom of what’s going on," Robert Goodwill, chair of the EFRA Committee and a lawmaker from the ruling Conservative Party, said.