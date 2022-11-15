    বাংলা

    China's factory output, retail sales miss forecasts, economy losing steam

    Property investment also fell at a faster pace in the January-October period, pointing to further weakness in a key pillar of China's economy

    Reuters
    Published : 15 Nov 2022, 04:45 AM
    Updated : 15 Nov 2022, 04:45 AM

    China's factory output grew more slowly and retail sales fell in October, the latest sign that the world's second-largest economy is losing momentum as it struggles with protracted COVID-19 curbs and a property downturn.

    Property investment also fell at a faster pace in the January-October period, pointing to further weakness in a key pillar of China's economy.

    Industrial output rose 5.0% in October from a year earlier, missing expectations for a 5.2% gain in a Reuters poll and slowing from the 6.3% growth seen in September, official data showed on Tuesday.

    Retail sales fell 0.5%, the first fall since May when Shanghai was under a city-wide lockdown. Analysts had expected retail sales to rise 1.0%, slowing from a 2.5% gain in September.

    It was the latest data to point to a slowdown in China's economy, with recent figures also showing exports falling, inflation slowing and new bank lending tumbling.

    China's economy is facing a series of headwinds including its zero-COVID policy, a property slump and global recession risks. Recent moves to ease some COVID curbs and provide financial support to the property market have underpinned market sentiment, but analysts expect Beijing's strict COVID policy to continue to weigh on economic activity.

    Chinese consumers have borne the brunt of stringent COVID curbs, as fresh virus lockdowns and restrictions impeded travels and hurt shoppers' confidence while the government has focused on ramping up infrastructure investment.

    Fixed asset investment expanded 5.8% in the first 10 month of the year, versus expectations for a 5.9% rise and growth of 5.9% in January-September.

    Property investment fell 8.8% year-on-year in January-October, after declining 8% in January-September.

    China's property sector, which accounts for a quarter of the economy, has slowed sharply this year as the government sought to restrict excessive borrowing by developers. A plan to shore up liquidity outlined by Chinese regulators on Sunday sent Chinese property stocks and bonds soaring on Monday.

    Hiring remained low among companies growing increasingly wary about their finances. The nationwide survey-based jobless rate stayed at 5.5% in October, unchanged from September. Youth unemployment stood at 17.9%, also the same level as September.

    The country is on track to miss its annual growth target of around 5.5%, analysts say. Economists in a Reuters poll expect the economy to grow 3.2% in 2022 growth.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh prioritises food production, remittances to tackle worsening crisis
    Govt prioritises food production to tackle crisis
    Hasina and her cabinet colleagues emphasise food production as they believe the crisis in other parts of the world will linger, putting pressure on imports
    World Bank Vice President Raiser reiterates support to Bangladesh
    WB’s Raiser reiterates support to Bangladesh
    Bangladesh expects $500 million additional budget support from the World Bank on top of $1 billion it secured between April 2019 and April 2022
    FILE PHOTO: Signs with prices of different fruits and vegetables are seen in the Paloquemao market square, amid inflation reaching the highest figures in years, in Bogota, Colombia Oct 7, 2022.
    Bracket creep, fiscal drag: how inflation warps the tax take
    While higher inflation means that people spend more, it also means that government will over time also spend more as wages and procurement costs rise
    Offices are seen at dusk as St. Paul's cathedral and construction cranes are seen on the skyline in the City of London, Britain November 2, 2015.
    US may skirt recession in 2023
    China's expected reopening after almost three years of COVID-19 curbs is set to lead a recovery in its own economy and other emerging Asian markets

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher