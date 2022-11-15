China's factory output, retail sales miss forecasts, economy losing steam

China's factory output grew more slowly and retail sales fell in October, the latest sign that the world's second-largest economy is losing momentum as it struggles with protracted COVID-19 curbs and a property downturn.

Property investment also fell at a faster pace in the January-October period, pointing to further weakness in a key pillar of China's economy.

Industrial output rose 5.0% in October from a year earlier, missing expectations for a 5.2% gain in a Reuters poll and slowing from the 6.3% growth seen in September, official data showed on Tuesday.

Retail sales fell 0.5%, the first fall since May when Shanghai was under a city-wide lockdown. Analysts had expected retail sales to rise 1.0%, slowing from a 2.5% gain in September.

It was the latest data to point to a slowdown in China's economy, with recent figures also showing exports falling, inflation slowing and new bank lending tumbling.