British shoppers defy cost-of-living crisis at Christmas

HUNT FOR SAVINGS

Shops at the value end of the scale did even better than Next.

B&M, which sells products ranging from toys to frozen goods and garden furniture, posted a 6 percent rise in comparable Christmas sales, and Greggs whose snacks and coffees are cheaper than many rival cafes, said its sales were up 18 percent in the period.

On Tuesday the British arm of German discount supermarket group Aldi said its December sales rose 26 percent compared to the previous year, another sign of the hunt for savings from cash-strapped shoppers.

Grocery industry data from market researcher Kantar on Wednesday showed record Christmas sales - albeit driven by food inflation of 14.4 percent.

Retail sales also benefited from busier town centres, shopping malls and retail parks, both before and after Christmas as Britons returned to stores after the previous two years when festive shopping habits were curtailed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shopper numbers across Britain in December rose 5.8 percent from November and were up 9.9% compared to 2021, research company Springboard said.

However, shoppers' resilience will not last into this year, according to Next.

Mid-market retailers, such as Next, are likely to be squeezed particularly going forward, as value end and luxury goods seem to be holding up.

Next expects sales to fall by 2 percent in 2023, as Britons start to react to rising mortgage costs, with more people coming to the end of fixed-price deals, and as higher energy prices increase pressure on household budgets.

After a year marked by the return of double-digit inflation - currently standing at 10.7 percent- the group said it expected its cost inflation to peak in the Spring/Summer season and fall to no more than 6 percent in the second half.

A fuller picture of Christmas sales will emerge next week when Tesco, Sainsbury's, M&S, JD Sports Fashion and ASOS all update on trading.