Forget showering, it's eat or heat for shocked Europeans hit by energy crisis

No more ironing, limited oven use and showering at work – Europeans are trying to keep their energy use down but the bills keep climbing.

As wholesale gas and electricity prices surge, millions of people in Europe are now spending a record amount of their income on energy, data show.

In the east England town of Grimsby, Philip Keetley didn't turn on his cooling fan at home as Britain sweltered under a record heat-wave this summer.

A look at his bank account showed he couldn't afford to.

"The cost of living has increased and yet you're still expected to live on the money provided for when there wasn't a crisis ... I either can have my heating on or eat," Keetley said.