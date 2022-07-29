Pakistan lifts import ban citing trading partners' concerns, impact on supply

Pakistan's top economic decision-making body on Thursday lifted a two-month old ban on the import of "non-essential" goods, citing concerns from trading partners and the impact the curbs have had on supply chains and the domestic retail industry.

The move comes despite falling foreign exchange reserves, a depreciating currency and record imports in June.

Pakistan in May imposed a ban on the import of all "non-essential luxury goods" citing a widening current account deficit, and also in a bid to stabilise an overheating and struggling economy hit by a rise in global commodity prices.