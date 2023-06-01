India's economy gains pace amid global slowdown

"The risks are evenly balanced between the downside and the upside," V Anantha Nageswaran, chief economic adviser at the finance ministry, told reporters after the data release.

He said indicators such as auto, steel and power consumption for April showed a pick-up in activity and a sustained growth momentum.

Asia's third-largest economy expanded faster than the forecast of 5.0% by economists in a Reuters poll in the last quarter of the 2022/23 fiscal year through March, up from a revised 4.5% in the previous quarter.

The full-year growth estimate was revised to 7.2% from an earlier estimate of 7%. India's economy grew 9.1% in 2021/22.

Economists, however, warned that the global slowdown and volatility in financial markets pose a risk to exports and the growth outlook in coming quarters.

"The growth outlook is (not) without risks - particularly in regards to the monsoon progress and recession risks globally," said Sakshi Gupta, economist at HDFC bank.

She added growth numbers, however, reflected optimism for the Indian economy despite global headwinds.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has raised its benchmark repo rate by 250 basis points (bps) since May last year and economists expect it to leave the rate unchanged for the rest of 2023 as it waits to see the impact of earlier hikes.