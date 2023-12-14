Bangladesh lowers dollar prices for third time in less than a month

Banks and foreign currency dealers have increased the value of the Bangladeshi taka against the US dollar for the third time in the space of a month as part of an effort to stabilise exchange rates.

On Wednesday, the Association of Bankers Bangladesh (ABB) and the Bangladesh Foreign Exchange Authorized Dealers Association (BAFEDA) decided to reduce the dollar prices by Tk 0.25.

Consequently, the buying rate of dollars, including from exports, remittances, and interbank transactions, will stand at Tk 109.5, while the selling rate will drop to Tk 110.