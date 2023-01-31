IMF approves $4.5bn loans for Bangladesh

The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund has approved $4.5 billion in loans for Bangladesh at the request of the government.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal announced the development in a statement on Monday night, thanking the global lender, especially its Deputy Managing Director Antoinette M Sayeh and staff mission head Rahul Anand who visited Bangladesh to discuss the loans.

Kamal also expressed gratitude to Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder, Finance Secretary Fatima Yasmin and other officials who worked on the loan programme.

The finance minister said the global monetary agency’s decision proves wrong critics who doubted the strength of Bangladesh’s economy.

“The approval of the loans proves that the base of our macroeconomics is strong and better than many other countries.”