IMF approves $4.5bn loans for Bangladesh

The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund has approved $4.5 billion in loans for Bangladesh at the request of the government.
Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal announced the development in a statement on Monday night, thanking the global lender, especially its Deputy Managing Director Antoinette M Sayeh and staff mission head Rahul Anand who visited Bangladesh to discuss the loans.
Kamal also expressed gratitude to Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder, Finance Secretary Fatima Yasmin and other officials who worked on the loan programme.
The finance minister said the global monetary agency’s decision proves wrong critics who doubted the strength of Bangladesh’s economy.
“The approval of the loans proves that the base of our macroeconomics is strong and better than many other countries.”
Bangladesh reached a staff-level agreement with the IMF in November last year for the loans that officials expect will help the country stabilise its economy and prevent a crisis.
The 42-month arrangement includes $3.2 billion under the extended credit facility and $1.3 billion under the Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF).
Some of the key elements of this plan are creating additional fiscal space, containing inflation and modernising the monetary policy framework, strengthening the financial sector, boosting growth potential, and building climate resilience.
Bangladesh’s ‘robust’ economic recovery from the pandemic has been interrupted by Russia’s war in Ukraine, leading to a sharp widening of the current account deficit, a rapid decline in foreign exchange reserves, rising inflation and slowing growth, said Rahul, who led an IMF mission to Dhaka from Oct 26 to Nov 9.
The new extended credit arrangement is aimed at restoring macroeconomic stability and preventing disruptive adjustments to protect the vulnerable while promoting structural change to support strong inclusive and green growth.
As Bangladesh needs large climate financing needs, the concurrent RSF will expand the fiscal space to finance climate priorities identified in the authorities’ plans, including by catalysing other financing and reducing external pressures from import-intensive climate investment.
Bangladesh Bank officials said the IMF sought details of measures to bring reforms to the banking sector, and control defaults, especially in the state-owned banks and exchange rates.
The funds will come at an interest of 2.2 percent, Kamal had said at that time.
The IMF loans are expected to create a reserve buffer for Bangladesh with no sign of the global economy improving anytime soon amid the Russia-Ukraine war.
The shrinking reserves also triggered fears that an ongoing energy crisis would worsen, which affected daily life and factory production with a gas supply crunch and rolling power outages.
After meetings with Bangladesh officials during her visit earlier in January, Sayeh said they focused on the key elements of the funding programme, including the long-standing challenges of raising tax revenues, and building a more efficient financial sector.
“Reforms in these areas, combined with measures to facilitate private investments and export diversification will help create conditions to make Bangladesh’s economy more resilient and support long-term, inclusive and sustainable growth.”
They also discussed Bangladesh’s plans to address the longer-term challenges related to climate change that could threaten macroeconomic stability. “The IMF’s RSF aims to provide affordable, long-term financing to support Bangladesh’s climate investment needs, catalyze climate financing, and reduce balance of payment pressures from import-intensive climate investment,” Sayeh said.