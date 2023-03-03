Sri Lanka raises rates to fulfil IMF bailout requirements

The bank raised its standing deposit facility rate and standing lending facility rate by 100 basis points each to 15.50% and 16.50%, respectively.

The country is awaiting approval of a $2.9 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout package.

The island nations's economy has been squeezed by its worst financial crisis since ind

"There have been some differences between the CBSL and IMF staff on the inflation outlook," the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) said in its statement.

"Given the necessity of fulfilling all the 'prior actions' in order to move forward with the finalisation of the IMF Extended Fund Facility (EFF) arrangement, the Monetary Board and the IMF staff reached consensus to raise the policy interest rates," it added.