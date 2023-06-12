UBS completes Credit Suisse takeover to become wealth management behemoth

UBS sealed the deal in less than three months - a tight timetable given its scale and complexity - to provide greater certainty for Credit Suisse clients and employees, and stave off departures.

Both UBS and the Swiss government have offered assurances that the takeover will pay off for shareholders and will not become a burden for the taxpayer. They say the rescue was also necessary to protect Switzerland's standing as a financial centre, which would suffer if Credit Suisse's collapse triggered a wider banking crisis.

MYTHS DEBUNKED

However, the deal, which saw the state bankroll the rescue, exploded two myths - namely, that Switzerland was entirely predictable and safe and that banks' problems would not rebound on the taxpayers.

"It was supposed to be the end of too-big-to-fail and state-led bailout," said Jean Dermine, Professor of Banking and Finance at INSEAD, adding that the episode showed this central reform after the global financial crisis had not worked.

Arturo Bris, Professor of Finance and Director of the IMD World Competitiveness Center, said the rescue also the rescue showed that even big global banks were vulnerable to bouts of bank panic that could not get resolved within days.

UBS is set to book a massive profit in second-quarter results on Aug. 31 after buying Credit Suisse for a fraction of its so-called fair value.

Ermotti has, however, warned the coming months will be "bumpy" as UBS gets on with absorbing Credit Suisse, a process UBS has said will take three to five years.

Presenting the first snapshot of the new group's finances last month, UBS underscored the high stakes involved, by flagging tens of billions of dollars of potential costs - and benefits, but also uncertainty surrounding those numbers.

Since the global financial crisis, many banks have pared back their global ambitions in response to tougher regulations.

The disappearance of Credit Suisse's investment bank, which UBS has said it will seek to cut back significantly, marks yet another retreat of a European lender from securities trading, which is now largely dominated by US firms.

NEXT CHALLENGE

Possibly the first challenge for Ermotti, brought back to steer the merger, will be a politically fraught decision about the future of Credit Suisse's "crown jewel" - the bank's domestic business.

Bringing it into UBS's fold and combining the two banks' largely overlapping networks could produce significant savings and Ermotti has indicated that as a base scenario.