What impact will Moody's ratings have on Bangladesh’s economy?

Economists and bankers think the downgrading of the government and the negative rating actions against seven banks by Moody’s Investor Service will bring new challenges to Bangladesh’s economy.

They fear the cost of spending in foreign currency will rise and there will be more uncertainty in getting overseas loans while the private sector entrepreneurs may have to pay more interest.

Moody’s on Tuesday downgraded the government’s long-term issuer rating to B1 from Ba3, saying the outlook is stable but gross foreign exchange reserves will remain below $30 billion for the next two to three years.

The downgrade of the sovereign rating was driven by Bangladesh's heightened external vulnerability and liquidity risks that are persistent, and the sovereign's institutional weaknesses uncovered during the ongoing crisis as the government prepares to unveil its budget for FY24 later this week, Moody's said.