No real fix to the sharp rise in public debt loads, economists say

Inflation, unless it surprises to the upside over an extended period, does little to reduce debt ratios, and debt restructuring for developing countries has become more elusive as the pool of creditors has broadened, Arslanalp and Eichengreen wrote.

"High public debts are here to stay," they wrote. "Like it or not, then, governments are going to have to live with high inherited debts."

Doing so will require limits on spending, consideration of tax hikes, and improved regulation of banks to avoid costly blow-ups, they wrote.

"This modest medicine does not make for a happy diagnosis," they wrote. "But it makes for a realistic one."