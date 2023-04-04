    বাংলা

    Bangladesh minister worries as March inflation rises 9.33%, highest in 7 months

    MA Mannan fears the consumer price index will cross the double-digit amid a surge in prices during the Eid holiday spending season

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 4 April 2023, 01:57 PM
    Updated : 4 April 2023, 01:57 PM

    Bangladesh's consumer prices in March rose 9.33 percent, the highest in seven months, prompting Planning Minister MA Mannan to worry about higher inflation in future. 

    Mannan fears the consumer price index will cross the double-digit amid a surge in prices during the Eid-ul-Fitr holiday spending season.

     “I just pray to God so it doesn’t reach 10 percent. Let’s see what happens in April,” he said after sharing the latest data from the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday. 

    Analysts believe the BBS data are flawed and inflation has been rising at a faster pace while people grapple with price spirals. 

    The minister defended the statistics, claiming the government was publishing the data in a transparent way. 

    The wage index also increased in March, Mannan said. “It’ll help ease the pressure stemming from high inflation.” 

    In March, food inflation increased 9.09 percent compared with 8.13 percent in February. Non-food inflation was 9.72 percent compared with 9.82 percent in February. 

    Bangladesh’s inflation rose 8.78 percent in February after falling for six straight months from a decade high of 9.52 percent in August.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh’s March remittances rise 8.49% year-on-year ahead of Eid
    Remittances rise 8.49% ahead of Eid
    Expatriates send more money home than usual ahead of the Muslim festival
    Bangladesh exports fall 2.49% in March amid economic headwinds
    Exports fall 2.49% in March
    Overall exports rose 8.07 percent year-on-year to $41.72 billion in the first nine months of FY23
    Independence Awards 2023
    Independence Awards 2023
    Nine people and one institution have won the Independence Award, Bangladesh’s highest civilian honour, in recognition of their distinguished contributions to the nation. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina p ...
    Bangladesh plans to generate 2,000MW solar power in a year amid energy crisis
    Govt eyes 2,000MW solar power in a year
    Solar energy accounts for less than 100MW of Bangladesh’s current capacity to produce electricity, which is over 25,000MW

    Opinion

    Nur-E-Alam Siddique … or the tale of 4 young militants
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    How post-2008 bank rules led to a 2023 problem
    Liam Proud
    The art of making remarkable memories
    Takir Hossain
    Greener Ramadan for sustainability
    Tasneem Hossain