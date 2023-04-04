Bangladesh minister worries as March inflation rises 9.33%, highest in 7 months

Bangladesh's consumer prices in March rose 9.33 percent, the highest in seven months, prompting Planning Minister MA Mannan to worry about higher inflation in future.
Mannan fears the consumer price index will cross the double-digit amid a surge in prices during the Eid-ul-Fitr holiday spending season.
“I just pray to God so it doesn’t reach 10 percent. Let’s see what happens in April,” he said after sharing the latest data from the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday.
Analysts believe the BBS data are flawed and inflation has been rising at a faster pace while people grapple with price spirals.
The minister defended the statistics, claiming the government was publishing the data in a transparent way.
The wage index also increased in March, Mannan said. “It’ll help ease the pressure stemming from high inflation.”
In March, food inflation increased 9.09 percent compared with 8.13 percent in February. Non-food inflation was 9.72 percent compared with 9.82 percent in February.
Bangladesh’s inflation rose 8.78 percent in February after falling for six straight months from a decade high of 9.52 percent in August.