    বাংলা

    Iran's currency slides to record low as savers buy dollars

    Iranians have been trying to protect the value of their savings by buying foreign currency or gold

    Reuters
    Published : 26 Feb 2023, 04:09 AM
    Updated : 26 Feb 2023, 04:11 AM

    Iran's rial currency sank to a record low against the US dollar on Saturday despite central bank measures aimed at cooling demand for foreign currency from savers worried about inflation and the country's economic prospects.

    The rial was trading at 575,000 on the unofficial free market against the dollar, compared to 540,000 on Friday, according to foreign exchange site Bonbast.com. The website bazar360.com also gave the rate as 575,000.

    With annual inflation running at more than 50%, Iranians have been trying to protect the value of their savings by buying foreign currency or gold.

    Seeking to cool the market and ease demand for dollars, the central bank on Saturday lifted a ban on private exchange shops selling hard currencies.

    Last week, it opened an exchange centre to allow ordinary Iranians to purchase foreign currency, but some market analysts said the move had yet to dampen appetite for greenbacks.

    "While some analysts expected that, with the opening of this centre, emotional trading on the free market would decrease, the dollar continued its upward movement ... and the fervour has become even more intense on the futures market," economic website Ecoiran said.

    The rial has lost nearly 45% of its value since nationwide protests following the death in police custody of a young Kurdish Iranian woman began in September.

    The unrest has posed one of the biggest challenges to theocratic rule in Iran since the 1979 Islamic revolution.

    Foreign exchange traders say the rial's depreciation stems partly from the unrest and Iran's increased isolation in the face of Western sanctions over its human rights record and Russia's use of Iranian-made drones in Ukraine.

    The reimposition of US sanctions in 2018 by then President Donald Trump have harmed Iran's economy by limiting Tehran's oil exports and access to foreign currency.

    Since September, nuclear talks between Iran and world powers to curb Tehran's nuclear programme in exchange for the lifting of sanctions have stalled, worsening economic expectations for Iran's future.

    RELATED STORIES
    Wage hike demanded for Bangladesh apparel workers amid price rises
    Wage hike demanded for RMG workers
    Discussants at a roundtable press the authorities to review minimum wage for readymade garments workers
    A general view of a farm shows dried corn and cotton that was planted where corn was ruined by the weather, amid Argentina's worst drought in sixty years, in Tostado, northern Santa Fe Argentina Feb 8, 2023.
    Argentina in talks with IMF to ease reserves targets
    The move comes as the South American commodities exporter is facing the worst drought in 60 years
    Representations of cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Ethereum and DogeCoin are placed on PC motherboard in this illustration taken, Jun 29, 2021.
    India's push to regulate crypto gains IMF, US support
    The nation says it wants a collective global effort to deal with problems posed by cryptocurrencies
    World Bank President David Malpass speaks during a news conference at the Spring Meetings of the World Bank Group and IMF in Washington, US, Apr 11, 2019.
    WB promises 'concessionality' in debt restructuring
    The World Bank will ‘provide as much concessionality to the debt treatment’ for distressed economies as possible, its president told a meeting with the IMF

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher