IMF tells Bangladesh to focus on containing inflation, rebuilding external resilience

The International Monetary Fund has advised Bangladesh to focus on containing inflation and rebuilding external resilience in the near-term as the global lender approves the second tranche of $4.7 billion loans for the country.



This will require a calibrated monetary policy tightening, supported by a prudent fiscal policy stance, a more flexible exchange rate system, and growth–boosting reforms, Rahul Anand, IMF Mission Chief for Bangladesh, said in a media briefing.



A greater flexible exchange rate system will help alleviate foreign exchange pressures and rebuild external buffers, Rahul said on Thursday, according to a statement from the IMF.



By growth–boosting reforms, the IMF meant reforms that target the most binding structural constraints on Bangladesh’s economic activity.



For this, Rahul outlined a few areas. First, raising tax revenues and rationalising non-priority expenditure is key, he said.



This will allow the authorities to increase investment in social development and climate spending. Continued efforts to enhance public financial and investment management are also needed to increase spending efficiency and mitigate fiscal risks.

Second, modernising the monetary policy framework and improving policy transmission will foster macroeconomic stability.



Further reforms to modernise the exchange rate framework and strengthen foreign currency reserve management would enhance external resilience.