Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

November 23, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

IMF approves third review of Sri Lanka's $2.9bn bailout

The country still needs to complete a $12.5 billion bondholder debt restructuring and a $10 billion debt rework with bilateral creditors

IMF approves Sri Lanka's $2.9bn bailout third review
Peter Breuer, Senior Mission Chief for Sri Lanka at the IMF along with Katsiaryna Svirydzenka, Deputy Mission Chief for Sri Lanka at the IMF and Martha Tesfaye Woldemichael, Deputy Mission Chief for Sri Lanka at the IMF, attend a press conference organised by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Nov 23, 2024. REUTERS/Thilina Kaluthotage

Uditha Jayasinghe

Reuters

Published : 23 Nov 2024, 03:41 PM

Updated : 23 Nov 2024, 03:41 PM

Related Stories
Sri Lanka expects IMF staff level agreement on Friday
Sri Lanka expects IMF staff level agreement on Friday
US existing home sales rebound in October
US existing home sales rebound in October
Read More
The many flavours of chitoi pitha
The many flavours of chitoi pitha
November 23, 2024
November 23, 2024
Congo landslide kills 9
Congo landslide kills 9
Rich countries boost COP29 climate finance offer
Rich countries boost COP29 climate finance offer
Read More
Opinion

Mahmudur R Manna

The game-changing idea Bangladesh needs now
The game-changing idea Bangladesh needs now

Samira Tahsoon

Gen Z votes matter in the US poll
Gen Z votes matter in the US poll

Rajib Das

Do we overhype the US election?
Do we overhype the US election?

Mahmudur R Manna

Data could be Bangladesh's next tech strategy
Data could be Bangladesh's next tech strategy
Read More